Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams, Marcus Smart Questionable for Game

Celtics injuries: Robert Williams, Smart questionable for Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are hoping to once again have a full roster available when they host the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Celtics pushed the Heat to the brink of elimination with a Game 5 win Wednesday night. Veteran point guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 (mid-foot sprain) and Game 4 (ankle) due to injuries, returned to the lineup. Starting center Robert Williams also played despite dealing with knee soreness. Williams missed Game 3 of the series.

What's their status for Game 6? Both of them are questionable, according to the team's latest injury report released Thursday evening.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Miami:



Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

The Celtics are 2-0 when Williams and Smart have both played in the same game this series.

The Heat are actually more banged up than the Celtics, even though Jimmy Butler isn't on the latest Miami injury report.

Heat injury report for Friday at Boston:

Tyler Herro, Questionable, Groin Strain

Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Hamstring Strain

Max Strus, Questionable, Hamstring Strain

PJ Tucker, Questionable Knee Irritation

Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Hamstring Strain — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 26, 2022

Based on the Heat's injuries and the Celtics' dominant defense through five games, very few people are giving Miami much of a chance to extend the series with a win Friday night. It's going to take an incredible effort from the Heat to prevent the Celtics from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.