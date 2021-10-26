celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Likely to Play Wednesday Vs. Wizards

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics expect to have Al Horford back in the mix Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards.

The veteran big man is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the team's overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets with a left adductor strain. Romeo Langford is questionable with left calf tightness.

Horford's second stint with the C's is off to an encouraging start. Tthe 35-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks through two games.

The Celtics (2-2) and Wizards (2-1) are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.

