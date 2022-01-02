Celtics Injury Report: Could Jayson Tatum Return Vs. Magic?

Celtics-Magic injury report: Latest updates on Tatum, Time Lord originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are seeking improved health in 2022, and they're trending in the right direction on that front.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable with a "return to competition reconditioning" designation for Sunday afternoon's game against the Orlando Magic. That means Tatum is out of health and safety protocols after missing Boston's previous three games, so even if he can't play Sunday, he should be back in action very soon.

Point guard Dennis Schroder is also listed as questionable with the same designation, as Enes Freedom and Aaron Nesmith are the only two remaining Celtics players in health and safety protocols.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued:



Jayson Tatum (return to competition reconditioning) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 2, 2022

In a more concerning development, big man Robert Williams is questionable with a right big toe sprain after a monster game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Williams recorded his first career triple-double, racking up 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, five blocks and two steals in Boston's impressive win.

Meanwhile, the 7-29 Magic will be without several key players Sunday, including guards Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz. Tip-off for Celtics-Magic is set for 6 p.m. ET at TD Garden.