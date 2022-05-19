Derrick White

Celtics Injury Report: Derrick White to Miss Game 2 Vs. Heat, Marcus Smart Probable

White told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin before the series opener that he and his wife are expecting their first child soon

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics could get Marcus Smart back in the lineup for Thursday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, but another defensive-minded guard won't be on the floor. 

Derrick White has been ruled out of Game 2 for personal reasons, the team announced Thursday morning.

White scored three points with four assists in Boston's 118-107 loss in Game 1.

Smart is listed as probable to play in Game 2 with a right mid-foot sprain. He suffered the injury in Boston's Game 7 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Al Horford, who is in the league's Health and Safety Protocols, is doubtful to play Thursday night. Like Smart, he also missed Game 1.

White's absence should force Payton Pritchard to again play an important role off the bench. The second-year guard played pretty well Tuesday night, scoring 18 points with five rebounds and four assists.

