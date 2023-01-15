Celtics injury report: Good news on Derrick White after neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics shared an encouraging update on Derrick White a day after he suffered a neck injury vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

White is listed as probable to play in Monday's rematch at Spectrum Center. The C's guard left Saturday's win with 7:55 left in the first quarter after a scary collision with teammate Marcus Smart.

Boston will still be without star Jaylen Brown due to right adductor tightness. Brown has missed the last two games after tweaking his groin in Wednesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:



Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Derrick White (left neck sprain) - PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2023

White's designation is great news for a Celtics team that looks to extend its win streak to seven games. They'll take a league-best 32-12 record into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. matchup vs. Charlotte.

Tip-off for C's-Hornets is set for 1 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.