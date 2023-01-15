celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Good News on Derrick White After Neck Injury

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics shared an encouraging update on Derrick White a day after he suffered a neck injury vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

White is listed as probable to play in Monday's rematch at Spectrum Center. The C's guard left Saturday's win with 7:55 left in the first quarter after a scary collision with teammate Marcus Smart.

Boston will still be without star Jaylen Brown due to right adductor tightness. Brown has missed the last two games after tweaking his groin in Wednesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

White's designation is great news for a Celtics team that looks to extend its win streak to seven games. They'll take a league-best 32-12 record into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. matchup vs. Charlotte.

Tip-off for C's-Hornets is set for 1 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.

