Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown remains out for C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least one key player will remain out of the lineup for the Boston Celtics as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, with a second starter also likely out.

Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game, the team announced, while Robert Williams III is doubtful.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Oklahoma City:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) - OUT

Dennis Schröder (left ankle sprain) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left knee tendinopathy) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2021

Schroder played in Friday night's 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting and dishing out six assists.

Brown, who was averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game at the time of his injury, has not played since leaving Boston's 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. Williams, meanwhile, hasn't appeared since exiting a 98-92 Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Boston (8-8) will try for the fourth time this season to get back above .500 against the Thunder (6-9). Boston has evened its record at 2-2, 6-6 and 7-7 but has gone on to lose the following game.

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at the TD Garden.