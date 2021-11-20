Boston Celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Remains Out for C's

Brown, who was averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game at the time of his injury, has not played since leaving Boston's 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 4

By Jake Levin

At least one key player will remain out of the lineup for the Boston Celtics as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, with a second starter also likely out.

Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game, the team announced, while Robert Williams III is doubtful.

Schroder played in Friday night's 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting and dishing out six assists.

Forsberg: Imperfect Celtics show glimmers of hope vs. Lakers

Brown, who was averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game at the time of his injury, has not played since leaving Boston's 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. Williams, meanwhile, hasn't appeared since exiting a 98-92 Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Boston (8-8) will try for the fourth time this season to get back above .500 against the Thunder (6-9). Boston has evened its record at 2-2, 6-6 and 7-7 but has gone on to lose the following game. 

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at the TD Garden.

