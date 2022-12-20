Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart Questionable for Wednesday Vs. Pacers

Marcus Smart questionable for Wednesday vs. Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart's status is up in the air for Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers.

The Boston Celtics listed the veteran guard on their injury report as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Grant Williams also is dealing with a non-COVID illness but is listed as probable.

The good news for Boston is superstar Jayson Tatum being set to return after missing Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons.

The C's will hope to be at full strength Wednesday night and snap out of their recent funk. They've lost four of their last five games, including two straight to the Orlando Magic.

Celtics vs. Pacers is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off on NBC Sports Boston.