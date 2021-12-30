Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart to Return Friday Vs. Suns

Smart removed from injury report ahead of Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will get more reinforcements for Friday's game vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Smart is set to return after missing the last two games with a right-hand laceration. The C's guard was removed from the injury report Thursday.

Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando will remain out due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics need all the help they can get as they've lost three straight games. Monday night's loss was the result of a fourth-quarter collapse against a Minnesota Timberwolves team missing four of its starters. On Wednesday night, Boston made history by hitting only four of their 42 3-point attempts in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The New Year's Eve showdown vs. the Suns at TD Garden is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.