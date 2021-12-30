celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart to Return Friday Vs. Suns

By Justin Leger

Smart removed from injury report ahead of Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Boston Celtics will get more reinforcements for Friday's game vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Smart is set to return after missing the last two games with a right-hand laceration. The C's guard was removed from the injury report Thursday.

U.S. & World

Colorado 16 hours ago

Wildfires Burn Hundreds of Homes in Colorado, Thousands Flee

New Year's Day 12 hours ago

Why the Pressure to Set New Year's Resolutions Might Feel Greater Than Ever — and How to Combat It

Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando will remain out due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics need all the help they can get as they've lost three straight games. Monday night's loss was the result of a fourth-quarter collapse against a Minnesota Timberwolves team missing four of its starters. On Wednesday night, Boston made history by hitting only four of their 42 3-point attempts in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The New Year's Eve showdown vs. the Suns at TD Garden is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us