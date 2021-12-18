Celtics Injury Report: Six Players Out Against Knicks

Celtics injury report: Six players out, five in protocol vs. Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Less than 24 hours after a 111-107 loss the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics will again be shorthanded against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Six players have already been ruled out for Boston's game against the New York Knicks, including five due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Jabari Parker (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Dennis Schroder (illness, non-COVID) - OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2021

In addition to the players in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, Dennis Schroder will miss his second game in a row due to a non-COVID illness.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford is questionable with a neck injury after leaving Friday night's game against the Warriors. Langford, who made his first start of the season vs. Golden State, was 0 for 3 from the field and a minus-9 in 7:35 of playing time.

The Celtics (14-15) are a game ahead of the Knicks (13-16) for 10th place and the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. It's the second of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals, their first since New York's 138-134 double-overtime win on opening night in October at Madison Square Garden.