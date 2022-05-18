Celtics Injury Updates: Marcus Smart Probable for Game 2, Al Horford Doubtful

Celtics injury updates: Smart probable for Game 2, Horford doubtful originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics were without two important players -- point guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford -- for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, and their absences were definitely felt.
The Celtics started out great, jumping out to an 8-point halftime lead. But that's where it began to fall apart for Boston, as the Heat outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter en route to a 118-107 win at FTX Arena.
The C's released their latest injury report Wednesday evening, and Smart is listed as probable to play Thursday night. He's dealing with a right mid-foot sprain suffered in Boston's Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
Horford is in the league's Health and Safety Protocols and listed as doubtful for Game 2.
Here's the full injury report for the Celtics:
Smart likely would've spent considerable time guarding Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who dominated pretty much every defender the Celtics threw at him by scoring 41 points.
Horford's absence was a setback, too, but starting center Robert Williams did give the Celtics a lift with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.