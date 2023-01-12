Celtics' Jaylen Brown Could Miss ‘a Week Or So' With Injury

Jaylen Brown expected to miss time with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for Thursday's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets and potentially longer.

Brown was ruled out for Thursday night due to right adductor tightness, which bothered him at the end of Wednesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. After his 41-point performance, Brown revealed the injury to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin and said he would get it looked at.

C's interim head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Brown shortly after the team ruled him out against Brooklyn.

"He's sore," Mazzulla said. "I'm not sure what the timeline is. Just know he tried to give it a go today and wasn't able to do it, so we'll know more in the next couple days how he responds."

Mazzulla added that he expects a short recovery timeline for Brown, who's likely to miss at least a couple of games.

"I anticipate it being pretty short, about a week or so. Somewhere in that area," he said.

Joe Mazzulla provides an update on Jaylen Brown

Brown's 41-point, 12-rebound performance vs. New Orleans was an example of the leap he's taken so far in his seventh NBA season. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. He's a big reason Boston has the league's best record at 30-12.

