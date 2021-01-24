Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sets Remarkable NBA Record in Scoring Explosion Vs. Cavs

Jaylen Brown sets remarkable NBA record in scoring explosion vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's not easy to find an NBA player performing at a higher level than Jaylen Brown right now.

The Boston Celtics guard scored 42 points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and he followed that up with another excellent performance Sunday night versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown poured in 33 points in just 19 minutes during Boston's 141-103 win over the Cavs at TD Garden. He hit 13 of his 21 shot attempts, including a 3-of-4 mark from beyond the 3-point line.

The 24-year-old star set a single game NBA record for the most points ever scored in less than 20 minutes of playing time.

Jaylen just scored the most amount of points (33) for a player that played less than 20 minutes in the game in NBA history.



No big deal. pic.twitter.com/5L5odijgCR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 25, 2021

Here's a closer look at the other high-scoring games in fewer than 20 minutes played:

Jaylen Brown finishes with 33 points in 19 minutes and 14 seconds.



That's the most points scored in NBA history while playing fewer than 20 minutes, per @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/fxzMp0aEy1 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 25, 2021

Brown has now scored 30 or more points in a game five times this season. The only two 40-point games of his career also have come this season, including his career-high 44 points versus the Memphis Grizzlies in December.

Brown is not only playing at an All-Star level, he's a legitimate MVP candidate right now when you consider how much he's carried the Celtics offensively with Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum both missing several games this season.