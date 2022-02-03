Celtics' Jayson Tatum Among 2022 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

Tatum among 2022 NBA All-Star Game reserves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum is an NBA All-Star for the third time in his young career.

The Boston Celtics forward was named among the Eastern Conference's All-Star reserves on Thursday. He's the only C's player to make the 2022 All-Star squad.

Joining Tatum as Eastern Conference reserves are Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kris Middleton, and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

At only 23 years old, Tatum is the youngest player in Celtics history to be named an All-Star three times. He's earned the honor in three consecutive seasons.

The Western Conference All-Star reserves are Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Tatum is averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists through 49 games played this season. As of Thursday, he leads the NBA in total points with 1,269.