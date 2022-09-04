Celtics' Jayson Tatum Among Huge Stars at Ohio State's Win Vs. Notre Dame

Jayson Tatum among huge stars at Ohio State's win vs. Notre Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars were out at the Horseshoe in Columbus for the Week 1 college football game between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State.

It was the most anticipated matchup on Saturday's schedule, and many of the Buckeyes' former players showed up, including Ted Ginn Jr., J.T. Barrett, Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Fields and Terry McLaurin, among others.

A few non-Ohio State stars were in attendance, too, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

Check out a few videos with Tatum in the posts below.

Stars are out for Ohio State vs. ND 🌟



LeBron James

Jayson Tatum

Joe Burrow

Andre Iguodala

Ezekiel Elliott

Justin Fields

Terry McLaurin

Chris Olave

Jeff Okudah

Jerome Bettis



(via @H_Grove)pic.twitter.com/xKu5AccdIB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner, Ezekiel Elliott, Rich Paul, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Justin Fields and Jerome Bettis are all in the house for Ohio State-Notre Dame! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wDgShM1IQF — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 4, 2022

Here's a picture of Tatum, from his Instagram story, wearing a signed No. 7 Ginn jersey alongside the former Ohio State wide receiver:

Instagram/jaytatum0

The Buckeyes started off a bit slow, trailing the Fighting Irish 10-7 at halftime, but two second-half touchdowns and a quality performance from the defense helped Ohio State earn a 21-10 victory.