Celtics' Jayson Tatum Among Huge Stars at Ohio State's Win Vs. Notre Dame

By Nick Goss

Jayson Tatum among huge stars at Ohio State's win vs. Notre Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars were out at the Horseshoe in Columbus for the Week 1 college football game between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State.

It was the most anticipated matchup on Saturday's schedule, and many of the Buckeyes' former players showed up, including Ted Ginn Jr., J.T. Barrett, Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Fields and Terry McLaurin, among others.

A few non-Ohio State stars were in attendance, too, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

Check out a few videos with Tatum in the posts below.

Here's a picture of Tatum, from his Instagram story, wearing a signed No. 7 Ginn jersey alongside the former Ohio State wide receiver:

Instagram/jaytatum0

The Buckeyes started off a bit slow, trailing the Fighting Irish 10-7 at halftime, but two second-half touchdowns and a quality performance from the defense helped Ohio State earn a 21-10 victory.

