Celtics' Jayson Tatum Defends Himself After Latest Technical Foul

Jayson Tatum defends his interactions with refs after latest tech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As fans marvel at Jayson Tatum's incredible numbers this season, there's a different stat the Celtics star is watching warily.

"That was my 13th tech of the season," Tatum said Wednesday night after Boston's loss to the Miami Heat, in which he picked up a technical foul late in the first half. "I had 12 coming into the night, and know if you have 16, you have to sit out a game, so I'm very aware I do not want to sit out a game."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If Tatum picks up three more technical fouls over the final five games, he'll earn an automatic one-game suspension. The 24-year-old admitted he's deserved most of the techs he's gotten this season due to various run-ins with officials, but in the aftermath of Wednesday's loss, Tatum wasn't so sure about No. 13.

"The previous 12 techs, I looked at all of them. I agree with probably 10 of them I deserve," Tatum said. "But tonight, I don't know. That's one I've got to think about and watch. That was a tough one.

"I was trying to have a conversation. I was asking questions. It's unfortunate that I got that I tech, but just something that we've got to move on from and keep playing."

Tatum's complaining to the officials became an issue earlier in the season when it came at the expense of getting back on defense. The three-time All-Star appeared to break that habit over the past several weeks -- perhaps because he had little to complain about as Boston steamrolled its opponents.

After Tatum's old habit crept back Wednesday night, it's fair to wonder whether his "chats" with officials will become an issue in hotly-contested playoff games.

Tatum seems to view his on-court outbursts differently, however.

It's an emotional game. There's 20,000 people in there; it's hard to whisper and be relaxed. Guys are passionate. Jayson Tatum on his interactions with officials

"It's an emotional game," Tatum said. "There's 20,000 people in there; it's hard to whisper and be relaxed. Guys are passionate. We care about what's going on, so obviously we can come off aggressive at times and I'm aware of that, but that time I was genuinely asking a question. I guess I asked too many times.

"It's easy to look back now after the game and say, 'There's a lot of s--- we could've done better.' But anybody who's played in the NBA or played a professional sport knows sometimes you get caught up in things.

"In the midst of a competitive game, we're emotional. We're passionate, we care about what's going on. That's just sometimes showing emotion."

On one hand, it's great to see Tatum show passion in games like this. It proves he cares deeply about winning and reveals a competitive drive that has helped him blossom into one of the NBA's best players.

But Tatum still needs to channel that passion away from officials to avoid hurting his team in key situations -- and potentially sidelining himself in the process.