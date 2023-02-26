Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gives Eagles WR DeVonta Smith His Jersey After Beating 76ers

Tatum gives jersey to Eagles' DeVonta Smith after beating Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Plenty of fans left Wells Fargo Center unhappy Saturday night, but DeVonta Smith wasn't one of them.

After Jayson Tatum hit a dagger 3-pointer to lift the Boston Celtics to a 110-107 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the C's star sought out Smith courtside and gave the Eagles wide receiver his autographed, game-worn jersey.

JT 🤝 DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/9L7skKDKLB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 26, 2023

If you're wondering why a star Philly athlete received a jersey from a Boston player after the game, Smith is actually a Celtics fan. He admitted as much shortly after the Eagles drafted him out of Alabama in 2021 and tweeted his support of the C's throughout their run to the NBA Finals last spring.

Y’all can stop mentioning me CELTICS IN 6 — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) May 30, 2022

Smith's support of the Celtics may be a tough pill for Philly fans to swallow considering the fierce rivalry between the Sixers and Celtics, but the 24-year-old receiver clearly isn't bothered and took full advantage of the C's coming to town Saturday night to acquire the jersey of Boston's star player.

Smith racked up 95 catches for 1,196 yards last season for the NFC champion Eagles, so he should be in pretty good standing with Philly fans regardless of his NBA fandom. But we'll just add that if Smith wants to attend Celtics games on a regular basis (and reunite with college quarterback Mac Jones), there's always room in New England.