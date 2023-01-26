celtics

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Named 2023 NBA All-Star Game Starter

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum named 2023 NBA All-Star Game starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the fourth consecutive season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is an NBA All-Star.

Tatum was named a starter for the 2023 All-Star game on Thursday. It's his third straight year as a starter for the exhibition, though it's the first time he's been voted as a starter rather than an injury replacement.

Tatum, 24, edged out Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for the third and final frontcourt spot. Here's a look at all of the 2023 NBA All-Star starters:

Tatum's teammate Jaylen Brown just missed the cut to be a starter, but he'll almost certainly make the team as a reserve. The rest of the All-Star roster will be announced next week.

Both Tatum and Brown have taken another significant step forward this season, and that's a big reason why Boston enters Thursday with an NBA-best 35-14 record. Tatum is averaging a career-high 31.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 46.8% from the floor through 46 games. Brown also is in the midst of a career year with 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent on field goals through 43 games.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

