Celtics' Jayson Tatum Named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum's stellar start to the 2022-23 NBA season was recognized by the league on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics star was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November. Through 21 games, Tatum averaged 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker earned Western Conference Player of the Month honors.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/vpDyqv6pv9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 1, 2022

Tatum wasn't the only Celtic recognized on Thursday. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month after leading the C's to a league-best 18-4 record. Tatum and Mazzulla are the first Celtics tandem to win Player and Coach of the Month in the same month since Larry Bird and K.C. Jones in March 1986.

Tatum's outstanding play has put him in the NBA MVP conversation through the first month of the campaign. The 24-year-old trails only Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in MVP odds as of Thursday. The MVP chants were loud and clear Wednesday night at TD Garden when Tatum dropped a season-high 49 points in a win over the Miami Heat.

With two Player of the Month awards under his belt, Tatum becomes the third player in Celtics history to earn the award multiple times. Larry Bird was named Player of the Month seven times during his legendary career while Paul Pierce earned the honor four times.

Tatum will look to stay hot in December, starting on Friday night when the C's take on the Heat for a rematch at TD Garden.