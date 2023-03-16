Celtics' Jayson Tatum Questionable for Friday Vs. Trail Blazers

Tatum listed as questionable for Friday vs. Trail Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics might be without Jayson Tatum when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Celtics listed Tatum on the injury report as questionable for the matchup due to a left hip contusion. The 25-year-old sustained the injury when he took a hard fall after a dunk in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jayson Tatum catching bodies 😳 pic.twitter.com/CBEoWqvCGr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2023

"Came down, fell right on my hip. Pretty sore. Nothing crazy, but just got to monitor it, keep icing it, things like that," Tatum said after the game.

The Celtics are have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, so they could opt to sit their superstar out for one of those games. Tatum is in the midst of a slump, averaging 22.0 points on just 31.6 percent shooting from the field over his last two games.

If Tatum is out, Grant Williams and/or Sam Hauser could see an increased workload. Jaylen Brown, who's averaging 39.0 points over his last two games, will be counted on to stay hot.

Celtics-Trail Blazers is set for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off on Friday night.