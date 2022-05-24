Celtics' Jayson Tatum Selected to 2021-22 All-NBA First Team

Tatum earns first All-NBA First Team nod of his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the first time in his young career, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

Tatum was voted to the exclusive club alongside Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. He received 49 first-team votes, 47 second-team votes, and three third-team votes for a total of 390 points.

The 24-year-old is the first Celtics player to be selected to the All-NBA First Team since Kevin Garnett in 2008.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team:



🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

🏀 Devin Booker (Phoenix)

🏀 Luka Dončić (Dallas)

🏀 Nikola Jokić (Denver)

🏀 Jayson Tatum (Boston) pic.twitter.com/D0H6GEDrea — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were fired up for their C's teammate.

100% deserved and more. Congrats fam! Proud of u all year! 💯🔥 @jaytatum0 Let’s keep it rollin! https://t.co/YAX44SQwDN — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 25, 2022

Tatum struggled to find his shot early in the season, but he eventually found his groove and helped the Celtics turn their season around. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists per game (4.4). His stellar play was key to Boston surging to second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This is the second time Tatum has been named All-NBA. He was a third-team selection in 2020.

Brown received three third-team All NBA votes.