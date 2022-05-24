celtics

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Selected to 2021-22 All-NBA First Team

By Justin Leger

Tatum earns first All-NBA First Team nod of his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the first time in his young career, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

Tatum was voted to the exclusive club alongside Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. He received 49 first-team votes, 47 second-team votes, and three third-team votes for a total of 390 points.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 24-year-old is the first Celtics player to be selected to the All-NBA First Team since Kevin Garnett in 2008.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were fired up for their C's teammate.

Tatum struggled to find his shot early in the season, but he eventually found his groove and helped the Celtics turn their season around. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists per game (4.4). His stellar play was key to Boston surging to second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This is the second time Tatum has been named All-NBA. He was a third-team selection in 2020.

U.S. & World

Texas 1 hour ago

‘My Heart Is Broken': 19 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Texas School Shooting

Uvalde school shooting 12 hours ago

Texas School Shooting Live Updates: First Victims ID'd as Nation Mourns ‘Carnage'

Brown received three third-team All NBA votes.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us