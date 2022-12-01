Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Joe Mazzulla named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Mazzulla's first month as head coach of the Boston Celtics couldn't have gone much better.

After unexpectedly being promoted to replace Ime Udoka, Mazzulla has led the C's to a league-best 18-4 record. That success is largely attributed to an offense that leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.5), points per game (121.9), field goal percentage (49.8) and 3-point percentage (40.8).

Considering all of those numbers, it's no surprise that Mazzulla was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Thursday. Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams earned the honor for the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/AZChGTllil — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 1, 2022

As of Thursday, Mazzulla is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year award. The Celtics are favored to win the NBA Championship.

Mazzulla isn't the only Celtic to be recognized for their stellar star to the campaign. Jayson Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November. Mazzulla and Tatum are the first Celtics tandem to win Coach and Player of the Month in the same month since K.C. Jones and Larry Bird in March 1986.

The C's will look to carry their success into December, starting on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat.