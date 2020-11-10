Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dies at 86

Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn has died at the age of 86.
The Hall-of-Famer won eight championships as a player for the Celtics before going on to coach the team to two more titles. He was a play-by-play man and color commentator for the team's television broadcast for over 30 years, most recently for NBC Sports Boston.
His number 15 is retired by the Celtics.
Prior to his Celtics career, Heinsohn played college basketball at Holy Cross in Worcester.
Many people from the Celtics and greater NBA community took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their thoughts on Heinsohn's passing and his impact on the game.