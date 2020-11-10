Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dies at 86

Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn has died at the age of 86.

The Hall-of-Famer won eight championships as a player for the Celtics before going on to coach the team to two more titles. He was a play-by-play man and color commentator for the team's television broadcast for over 30 years, most recently for NBC Sports Boston.

His number 15 is retired by the Celtics.

NBC Sports - Boston

Prior to his Celtics career, Heinsohn played college basketball at Holy Cross in Worcester.

Many people from the Celtics and greater NBA community took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their thoughts on Heinsohn's passing and his impact on the game.

Many Celtics fans only knew Tommy Heinsohn from local TV. Or from national TV in the 80s. Or as a hall of fame coach. Or as 1956 rookie of the yr & a hall of fame player. NO ONE ever loved this team more than Tommy did. More later, but it just won't be the same without him. 😥☘️ — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) November 10, 2020

Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! “The Little guy” that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 10, 2020

My heart hurts. I loved Tommy Heinsohn. He taught me so much about the Celtics, selflessness, and embracing life. Rest well, my friend. — Michael Holley (@MichaelSHolley) November 10, 2020

40 years ago Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman broadcast their first game together.



Today Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn has passed away at age 86.



Rest, Tommy.🏀☘️ pic.twitter.com/IHLv2TaXH0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

Rest In Paradise Tom Heinsohn! #LEGEND 🙏🏾😢 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 10, 2020