Celtics-Magic takeaways: Schroder leads C's in blowout win

The Boston Celtics continue to roll as they blew out the Orlando Magic for their fifth straight win, 116-83.

Sunday night's victory marks the Celtics' seventh in their last eight games. Four of those wins have come by 30 or more points.

Jaylen Brown led the way with a game-high 26 points for the C's. The second unit played a big role as well with Dennis Schroder contributing 22 points and Grant Williams adding 12 of his own.

Rookie guard Jalen Suggs paced the Magic with 17 points on the night. Wendell Carter Jr. was right behind him with 14.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Celtics' victory, which brings their record to 30-25. They'll wrap up their road trip Tuesday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets, who now tie the C's in the Eastern Conference standings after losing eight straight games.

Dennis Schroder showcases his talents

Dennis Schroder picked a great time to ball out for the Celtics.

The German point guard has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. If this is the end of his brief tenure in Boston, he's going out on a high note.

Schroder dropped 22 points in 20 minutes off the bench. It was a much-needed effort for a C's team that struggled offensively until its 38-point fourth quarter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers likely are out of the running for Schroder since they acquired wing Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but there are other teams interested in his services. The latest report on Schroder states the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have offers on the table.

Buckle up, these next few days will be interesting.

An emphatic statement from Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown struggled from 3-point range (1-for-9) as did the rest of the team, but Orlando had no answer for him inside. The 24-year-old was 9-for-13 on 2s and put the exclamation point on his 26-point performance with a posterization of Magic big man Mo Bamba.

Jaylen Brown coming THROUGH in Orlando

Brown's expression after the dunk said it all: "Not an All-Star? Really?"

He added five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 29 minutes.

Defense remains elite

The Celtics defense has been the best in the league over the last couple of weeks. They needed that to continue Sunday during a sluggish offensive performance -- particularly in the first half -- and it did.

Boston shot only 28.3% (13-46) from beyond the arc, but it didn't matter as the D held Orlando to 35.8% (29-81) from the floor. The Magic were an even worse 19.2% (5-for-26) from 3.

That's now six times over the Celtics' last eight games that they've held the opposing team under 100 points. The one caveat has been the quality of the C's opponents during that span, so their performance during Tuesday night's big matchup vs. Brooklyn will be telling.