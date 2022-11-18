Celtics Make Franchise History in First Quarter Vs. Pelicans

C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In the first quarter tonight, the Celtics went 10-16 from deep.



Those 10 made threes are tied for the most in a quarter in franchise history, and tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/02mIVyeGG2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2022

Making the feat even more impressive is the Pelicans entered Friday's game with the second-best 3-point defense in the NBA. Unfortunately for them, the Celtics have been virtually unstoppable from long-range all season. They currently rank first in points per game (120.4), first in 3-pointers made per game (15.9), and fourth in 3-point percentage (38.7).

Boston finished the first half 14-for-27 on 3-pointers. The franchise record for 3s in a game is 27, set 13 days ago against the New York Knicks.