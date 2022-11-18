nba

Celtics Make Franchise History in First Quarter Vs. Pelicans

Making the feat even more impressive is the Pelicans entered Friday's game with the second-best 3-point defense in the NBA.

By Justin Leger

C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them

Making the feat even more impressive is the Pelicans entered Friday's game with the second-best 3-point defense in the NBA. Unfortunately for them, the Celtics have been virtually unstoppable from long-range all season. They currently rank first in points per game (120.4), first in 3-pointers made per game (15.9), and fourth in 3-point percentage (38.7).

U.S. & World

Idaho 2 hours ago

Coroner: Idaho Students Were Stabbed to Death in Their Beds, Likely as They Slept

Twitter 3 hours ago

With Twitter in Chaos Under Elon Musk, Here Are Some Ways to Protect Your Account

Boston finished the first half 14-for-27 on 3-pointers. The franchise record for 3s in a game is 27, set 13 days ago against the New York Knicks.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nbacelticsBoston Celticsfranchise record
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us