Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35,000 for Incident With Official Vs. Thunder

NBA fines Marcus Smart $35K for incident that led to ejection in OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears.

The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Thursday.

Smart was ejected with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of Boston's embarrassing 150-117 defeat after directing some choice words toward official Lauren Holtkamp, who had just given Smart his second technical foul.

This is the fourth time that Smart -- who played college basketball at Oklahoma State -- has been fined for an incident that occurred during a Celtics-Thunder game. Here's a quick recap:

Nov. 15, 2015: $2,000 fine for technical foul

$2,000 fine for technical foul Feb. 9, 2020: $2,000 fine for technical foul

$2,000 fine for technical foul April 27, 2021: $89,286 fine and one-game suspension for directing threatening language toward a game official.

$89,286 fine and one-game suspension for directing threatening language toward a game official. Jan. 3, 2023: $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

According to Spotrac, Smart has now been fined a total of roughly $495,000 over his nine-year NBA career.

Smart and the Celtics will look to put Tuesday night behind them entering Thursday night's showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas.