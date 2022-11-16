Celtics' Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon Out Vs. Hawks Due to Injury

Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon won't play vs. Hawks due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without their top two guards Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) both have been ruled out of Boston's game against the Hawks, the team announced.

Smart was added to the Celtics' injury report Tuesday with ankle inflammation after dropping 22 points (including 20 in the second half) in Boston's 126-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Smart was listed as probable, so it's a bit of a surprise to see him ruled out Wednesday, but the Celtics can afford to be cautious with the NBA's best record at 11-3.

The Celtics also are exercising caution with Brogdon, who is set to miss his fourth consecutive game. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said Monday that Brogdon's hamstring injury is a "day-to-day thing," and Brogdon said Wednesday his focus is on preserving his body throughout an 82-game season.

Malcolm Brogdon says he’s questionable for tonight but sounds like he’s leaning toward sitting out. “This is about the team and about longevity.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 16, 2022

The absences of Smart and Brogdon present big opportunities for backup guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. White tallied 16 points and four steals in Monday's win, while Pritchard added 10 points and has been a spark plug off the bench in Brogdon's absence.

Tip-off for Celtics-Hawks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.