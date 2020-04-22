Celtics’ Marcus Smart Providing Over 425 Meals for Health Care Workers

Marcus Smart once again is doing his part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Celtics guard and his YounGameChanger Foundation are working with local restaurants to provide more than 425 meals to health care workers across various hospitals throughout New England. Smart tested positive for COVID-19 last month, but he has since recovered.

"I was planning several hospital visits to see some young patients and then became sick with COVID-19, myself," said Smart in a statement. "I wanted to show my support for the essential workers who are focused on caring for their community in a time of need. Together with everyone involved, we created healthy meals to keep them going. I truly hope these small contributions help them stay strong and feel appreciated in this time of uncertainty."

The meals will be prepared by Prepped Gainz of Everett, MA, Arya Trattoria of Boston's North End, Tallulah's Taqueria and Nicks on Broadway in Providence, RI, and Scratch Kitchen of Newport, RI. They will be delivered to Boston Children's Hospital, Tufts Floating Children's Hospital, and Hasbro Children's Hospital.

This is just the latest incredible gesture by Smart amid the coronavirus pandemic. After testing positive for the virus, he joined CNN to explain the importance of social distancing and staying at home. The 26-year-old also donated his plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

Smart isn't the only Celtic to step up and make a difference during this difficult time. Jaylen Brown recently wrote an op-ed urging society to "come together" and do its part to help out as the country continues to deal with the fallout from the virus.