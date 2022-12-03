Boston Celtics

Celtics' Marcus Smart Questionable for Sunday Vs. Nets

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics could be without Marcus Smart when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Smart was listed as questionable on the C's Saturday injury report due to a left hip contusion. The veteran guard took a hard fall on his hip during Friday night's loss to the Miami Heat but played through it.

Losing Smart for any amount of time would be a tough blow for Boston. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been outstanding through his first 21 games of the campaign, averaging 11.8 points and a career-high 7.7 assists while shooting a personal-best 44.9 percent from the floor.

If Smart is out on Sunday, Malcolm Brogdon could take his spot in the starting lineup.

The Celtics will look to bounce back against a Nets team that has won four straight games. Tip-off for Sunday's matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

