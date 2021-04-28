Boston Celtics

Celtics' Marcus Smart Suspended One Game for ‘Threatening' Language Toward Referee

The NBA said "the incidents took place during and after" the Celtics' defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics will be without Marcus Smart for Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

The NBA announced Wednesday evening that Smart has been suspended one game without pay for "directing threatening language toward a game official."

The league further noted that "the incidents took place during and after" the Celtics' defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Forsberg: C's show little desire to change their maddening ways

Boston's loss to OKC represented another new low point in what has been a frustrating season for the C's. The Thunder scored 41 points in the fourth quarter and ended their 14-game losing streak with a 119-115 win in Boston.

Smart struggled throughout the game and scored 14 points on 1-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

The Celtics have lost three straight games entering Wednesday.

