Celtics-Nets Schedule: Dates, Times for First-Round NBA Playoff Matchup

Bring on Brooklyn.

The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics officially will face the Nets in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs after Brooklyn dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Celtics-Nets is a fascinating matchup loaded with intriguing storylines: Brooklyn is one of the most dangerous No. 7 seeds in playoff history thanks to the presence of its two superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and may view Boston as vulnerable with injured big man Robert Williams unlikely to play in the series.

The Celtics have been the NBA's hottest team since January, though, boasting the NBA's top net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating in that span. Jayson Tatum has elevated into a fringe NBA MVP candidate, and the trio of Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will be out for revenge after the Nets ushered Boston out of the first round of last year's playoffs in five games.

We haven't even mentioned the Ben Simmons factor: The Nets guard has yet to play for his new team since joining Brooklyn at the NBA trade deadline but reportedly could suit up as soon as Game 3.

The action starts Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden for Game 1, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Check out the full series schedule, which we'll update with game times when they become available. Note: Coverage on NBC Sports Boston begins an hour before every game with Celtics Pregame Live.

Game 1: Nets at Celtics, Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Game 2: Nets at Celtics, Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Boston)

at 7 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Boston) Game 3: Celtics at Nets, Saturday, April 23 at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)

at TBD (NBC Sports Boston) Game 4: Celtics at Nets, Monday, April 25 at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)

at TBD (NBC Sports Boston) Game 5: Nets at Celtics, Wednesday, April 27 at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)*

at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)* Game 6: Celtics at Nets, Friday, April 29 at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)*

at TBD (NBC Sports Boston)* Game 7: Nets at Celtics, Sunday, May 1 at TBD* (TBD)

*If necessary