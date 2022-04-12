Celtics, Nets to Face Off in First Round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

Celtics' first-round playoff matchup is set originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's official: the Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn earned a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday night's play-in game to set up the first-round matchup with the C's. It'll be a tough test for the Celtics' top-ranked defense as it'll be tasked with limiting superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who contributed 34 and 25 points respectively vs. Cleveland.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's also a chance Ben Simmons makes his Nets debut sometime during the series. The ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard reportedly is eyeing a Game 3 return after missing the entire regular season.

The Celtics went 3-1 against the Nets during the 2021-22 campaign, though two of those wins came without Irving or Durant in Brooklyn's lineup. Boston won the last meeting on March 6, 126-120. Jayson Tatum dropped a season-high 54 points in the victory.

These two teams also faced off in the first round of last year's playoffs. The Nets eliminated the Celtics in five games as Durant posted a series-high 32.6 points per game. Tatum carried Boston's offense with 30.6 ppg in the losing effort.

Celtics vs. Nets Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at TD Garden.