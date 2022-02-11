Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Derrick White makes strong first impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to seven games as they beat the Denver Nuggets in a thriller, 108-102.

Five C's players scored in double figures, including newcomer Derrick White who finished with 15 points off the bench. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart led in the scoring department with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double in a losing effort with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. Aaron Gordon chipped in 17 points and six boards for Denver.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Celtics' victory, which brings them to 32-25 on the season. They'll look to make it eight straight wins Sunday when they host the Atlanta Hawks at 2 p.m. ET.

Derrick White makes strong first impression

Derrick White, acquired from the San Antonio Spurs at Thursday's NBA trade deadline, was a huge contributor in Friday night's win. After a loud ovation from fans at TD Garden, he immediately made his presence felt with a beautiful dish to Jaylen Brown early in the first quarter.

Not long after that, White showed off the range. The veteran guard drilled a corner 3 for his first points as a Celtic.

Derrick. White. For. 3!!!!! Welcome to Boston ð pic.twitter.com/5UwFMmlUgr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2022

White also came up big in crunch time. With two minutes to go in a tightly-contested fourth quarter, he took it strong to the basket and put the C's up three.

DERRICK WHITE AND 1 pic.twitter.com/lhLvNT6XgE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2022

Overall, it was a successful debut for a player who's expected to fit seamlessly with this Celtics team. White finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3PT), six rebounds, and two assists.

Robert Williams goes toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is in a class of his own, but Robert Williams didn't back down against the reigning MVP on Friday night.

Here's a look at the final stat lines of the two big men:

Jokic: 23 points (9-20 FG), 16 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, nine turnovers

Williams: 15 points (7-12 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, two steals, zero turnovers

Jokic has the flashy assists, but it wasn't all pretty as those nine turnovers proved costly.

Time Lord came up huge in the third quarter with four offensive rebounds during the C's 18-5 run. He had six offensive boards on the night.

His biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter with a potentially game-saving block.

Rob Williams with the MONSTER block pic.twitter.com/3FUAqBurBZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2022

Ball movement makes the difference

The Celtics' defense has been getting most of the credit for the team's recent success, and rightfully so, but the ball movement has been on point.

It was on display again during a key fourth-quarter sequence involving every C's player on the floor:

This entire sequence ððð pic.twitter.com/O4QbvKp7kC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2022

Boston finished with 24 assists on 38 field goals.

Marcus Smart once again set the tone with both his defense and playmaking. The veteran point guard tallied two steals in the first 1:20 and finished with five. He dished seven assists to go with his 22 points and remains one of the top reasons for the C's sudden turnaround.

Tatum (five assists) and Brown (four) also contributed to Boston's impressive ball movement. If this unselfish basketball continues, it's hard to imagine this team reverting to its first-half ways.