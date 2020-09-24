Celtics Players ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised' by Breonna Taylor Decision

Blakely: Celtics players react to Breonna Taylor verdict originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The news that none of the three Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged in her death was on the minds of many, including NBA players who have been outspoken about Taylor’s death and the fact that those police officers who killed her had not been charged.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one the three officers, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment which is a felony that if found guilty, carries a maximum jail sentence of five years per count.

However, the charges are in relation to Hankison, who was fired in June, shooting into an apartment next door to Taylor.

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown acknowledged he was disappointed with the verdict but wasn’t caught off guard by the ruling.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Brown said following Boston’s 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat. “Until we dismantle, recreate, or change this system we have, it’s going to continue to have victims like Breonna Taylor and others.”

Taylor was killed on March 13 by Louisville police officers who broke down her door to execute a “no-knock” warrant in their search for her ex-boyfriend who had been arrested at a different location the same night, one in which those police officers fired more than a dozen bullets into Taylor's home, five of which hit her.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the police and Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker who reportedly feared those individuals who had entered the home, were burglars.

“It’s frustrating,” Boston’s Jayson Tatum of the verdict. “I kind of felt like we knew what was going to happen.”

Tatum added, “Still when it happens, it’s sad. It’s frustrating. It’s been 194 days and still no justice, still have to fight for the same thing. And, it’s a lot to process. It’s a tough day for all of us.”