Celtics Players Heard ‘Screaming and Arguing' in Locker Room After Game 2 Loss to Heat

Report: Smart, C's 'screaming and arguing' in locker room after Game 2 meltdown

The Boston Celtics' frustration from their Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat reportedly boiled over into the locker room on Thursday night.

Marcus Smart was among several C's "screaming" during a heated postgame argument, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Washburn was outside the locker room in the Orlando bubble and documented the incident on Twitter:

Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Been outside a bunch of locker rooms in my days. That’s was as raucous as I’ve ever heard. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

It isn't difficult to see why the Celtics were so emotional after the defeat. They held a 13-point lead heading into the half, then were outscored by 20 points in the third quarter and failed to recover in the fourth. Making matters even worse is they also blew a lead in Game 1.

It's unclear what the specifics of the argument were, and who Smart was arguing with, but it doesn't sound like it was pretty. Regardless, the C's really are going to have to clean things up if they're to get back into this series.

Boston will look to collect itself and earn their first win of the series in Game 3, which will tip off Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.