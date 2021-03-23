celtics

Celtics Players Shut Down Rumors of Rift With Tristan Thompson

By Justin Leger

A pair of Boston Celtics stars took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend their teammate.

On an episode of The Mismatch podcast with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon, O'Connor said he's heard Tristan Thompson "is not loved" in the Celtics locker room "for numerous different reasons." Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker quickly shut down that rumor.

Brown tweeted a cap (a slang that states something is untrue) while Walker wrote "we love TT."

Perhaps there are some issues behind the scenes, but it's telling that two of Boston's leaders quickly came to Thompson's defense.

Thompson hasn't played since March 14 due to health and safety protocols. Through 36 games played this season, the veteran big man is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds.

