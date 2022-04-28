celtics

Celtics Playoff Schedule: Eastern Conference Semis Vs. Bucks Set

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory.

As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks with Games 1-2 at TD Garden.

Forsberg: As Jays lead sweep of Nets, Celtics' future is crystal-clear
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is the schedule for Boston-Milwaukee, which gets underway Sunday afternoon.

Note: NBC Sports Boston will have one-hour pregame shows and postgame shows before and after every game.

Sunday, May 1 -- Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

U.S. & World

Moderna 1 hour ago

Moderna Asks FDA to Approve Its COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 6

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Biden to Seek More Aid for Ukraine; UN Chief to Meet Zelenskyy

Tuesday, May 3 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Saturday, May 7 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ABC)

Monday, May 9 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (TNT)

Wednesday, May 11 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Friday, May 13 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, May 15 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us