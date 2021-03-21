Here's Who the Celtics Are Eyeing as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

Rumors: C's interested in these three trade targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and per usual, the Boston Celtics will be at the center of the trade universe.

The script is a bit different this year. In years past, the C's have had numerous young assets and draft picks. This year, they don't have as much on the draft-pick front, but they do have a $28.5 million traded play extension from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade.

That gives the Celtics options, and as a result, they can be in on most potential trade targets across the league. And according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Celtics are interested in three major trade targets: John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Hawks this year. The 23-year-old is set to be a restricted free agent after the season, and he could get a lucrative offer sheet. Still, he'd fill a need for the C's in the frontcourt as a potential stretch-four next to Robert Williams.

That said, Collins won't come cheap. As O'Connor outlined, the Hawks want a first-round pick and a young player for Collins.

The Hawks want one young player and a first-round draft pick to make a deal, or a package of similar value such as multiple first-round picks. For example, league sources say Atlanta wanted Malik Beasley and a first from Minnesota, but the Wolves declined. Kevin O'Conner, The Ringer

So, what might an offer from the Celtics entail? Well, they could put together a package including some future first-round picks and players like Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard.

That said, it's unclear how interested the Hawks would be in the picks given that the C's should be picking in the late first round barring their season-long funk continuing. Atlanta's interest in the unproven Celtics youngsters may be lukewarm as well, especially if a Beasley-type starter does become available. So, that's something to keep in mind.

Elsewhere, O'Connor said, "the Celtics had some trade discussions about [Bodganovic] while he was in Sacramento." The 28-year-old has only played in 17 games this season for the Hawks, but he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest while playing 23.1 minutes per game off the bench.

Bogdanovic would certainly help the C's bench and he is on a long-term contract. He's in the first year of a four-year, $72 million deal, so the C's could hypothetically try to acquire both him and Collins with the Hayward and Enes Kanter trade exceptions if they want to get really bold ahead of the deadline.

As for Gordon, who is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, the Celtics are listed among five teams (the Rockets, Warriors, Celtics, Timberwolves, and Trail Blazers) that could have an interest in him. That makes sense given his fit in the C's frontcourt.

The potential price for Gordon was revealed in rumors earlier this week, so the C's will have to make a decision on whether or not they want to pay the price for Gordon. And much like the Collins trade scenario, they may have trouble matching some other offers that might be on the table.

No matter what happens -- or what's rumored to happen -- this week, expect the Celtics to be in the mix. We'll soon see if they make any trades, but trades alone won't solve their issues. They'll need to play more like they did in Sunday's victory over the Magic if they have any chance to make noise in the postseason.