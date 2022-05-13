Celtics' Robert Williams Ruled Out for Must-Win Game 6 Vs. Bucks

Robert Williams ruled out for Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will have to extend their season without their starting center.

Robert Williams has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night due to left knee soreness, the team announced.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Williams has now missed three consecutive games after sitting out Games 4 and 5. Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that Williams suffered a left knee bone bruise in Game 3 after taking a shot from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing swelling and soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. While the swelling has mostly subsided, per Udoka, Williams' knee soreness will keep him out yet again.

The Celtics won Game 4 in Milwaukee without Williams, but they missed his presence dearly in Game 5, when the Bucks grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to Boston's five and took a late lead on Bobby Portis' rebound-and-layup with under 15 seconds remaining.

Grant Williams is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup alongside Al Horford, while Daniel Theis (11 points on 5 for 5 shooting in Game 5) will be asked to step up once again as the Celtics try to steal a win in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 back in Boston.

NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Game 6 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with "Celtics Pregame Live" ahead of 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Here's how to watch