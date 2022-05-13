Celtics' Robert Williams Ruled Out for Must-Win Game 6 Vs. Bucks

Robert Williams ruled out for Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics will have to extend their season without their starting center.
Robert Williams has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night due to left knee soreness, the team announced.
Williams has now missed three consecutive games after sitting out Games 4 and 5. Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that Williams suffered a left knee bone bruise in Game 3 after taking a shot from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing swelling and soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. While the swelling has mostly subsided, per Udoka, Williams' knee soreness will keep him out yet again.
The Celtics won Game 4 in Milwaukee without Williams, but they missed his presence dearly in Game 5, when the Bucks grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to Boston's five and took a late lead on Bobby Portis' rebound-and-layup with under 15 seconds remaining.
Grant Williams is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup alongside Al Horford, while Daniel Theis (11 points on 5 for 5 shooting in Game 5) will be asked to step up once again as the Celtics try to steal a win in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 back in Boston.
