Celtics Schedule: Here's When Second Round Playoff Series Could Start

Celtics playoff schedule: When next series could start, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have punched the first ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory.

As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, Boston will face the winner of Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls in the 3-6 first-round matchup, which Milwaukee currently leads 3-1.

The Bucks can end that series with a win Wednesday in Game 5. So, assuming Milwaukee takes care of business, how soon could a second-round Celtics-Bucks series start?

According to MassLive's Brian Robb, Game 1 of Celtics-Bucks could start Sunday afternoon if Milwaukee beats Chicago in five or six games -- or potentially Saturday night if the Bucks win Wednesday.

If Bulls-Bucks goes seven games, Boston's second-round series would begin Tuesday, May 3, per Robb.

Games 1 and 2 will be at TD Garden regardless, as the Celtics clinched homecourt advantage in this series by earning the No. 2 seed.

Boston will have at least four or five days off after beating the Nets, which could help Robert Williams build up more strength in his return from knee surgery and Jaylen Brown recover from lingering hamstring issues.

Considering how well the Celtics are playing right now, though, they'll be eager to get back on the court and continue their playoff run.