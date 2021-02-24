Celtics Second Half Schedule 2021: C's Remain Road Warriors After All-Star Break

Forsberg: Celtics remain road warriors to start second half of schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics, who have already played the most road games in the league this season, will open the second half of the 2020-21 season by playing seven of their first 10 games away from home.

That road-heavy schedule includes a second-half kickoff in Brooklyn on March 11, as well as a double dip in Milwaukee later in the month. The road warrior Celtics also play five of their final seven regular-season games away from home, including a three-game trip to close the regular season in mid-May.

Some other highlights from the second-half schedule:

* Boston gets a rare two-day break after opening the second half against the Nets, which means they’ll have eight total offdays (beyond travel) from March 5-13.

* That’s offset by the fact that the second-half schedule features seven back-to-backs including a brutal 8-game-in-12-day stretch in late March that includes three back-to-backs (all of which feature the second night on the road).

* From March 14 to April 20, the Celtics will have no more than one day off between games. After a two-day break, they launch into a five-game-in-seven-night stretch.

* The Celtics will spend the trade deadline (March 25) in Milwaukee, a rest day between the two-game set there.

* Boston has 11 home games in April and has a stretch from late March to early May in which 14 of 21 games will be at TD Garden.

* Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets visit TD Garden on April 4. That will be Hayward’s first of three games against his former team (the others are in Charlotte on April 25, and in Boston on April 28).

* Boston visits the Lakers on April 15 to cap a three-game west coast trip that also has stops in Denver and Portland.