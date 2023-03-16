Celtics Share Timeline for Robert Williams' Return From Hamstring Injury

Mazzulla sets target date for Robert Williams' return to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are just 3-3 since Robert Williams suffered a hamstring injury against the Brooklyn Nets on March 3. But they may only be without him for two or three more games.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla shared a positive update Wednesday on the Celtics big man during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" radio show.

"He’s getting a lot better," Mazzulla said of Williams. "He worked out (Tuesday) and hopefully will return in the next five-to-seven days."

That timetable rules Williams out for Boston's road back-to-back with the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on Friday and Saturday. But next Tuesday's game in Sacramento against the Kings (on March 21) would be six days out from Mazzulla's comments, so it's possible Time Lord could return then if he continues to progress in his rehab.

Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could make his return "within the next week or so"



Sacramento is the last stop on the Celtics' six-game road trip, and Williams recently expressed a desire to play on the road trip before the team returns home to face the Indiana Pacers next Friday. He also doesn't want to rush the process, though.

"It’s obviously something I want to do, but just trying to check these boxes and make sure (my hamstring is) straight," Williams told The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach last Saturday. "It’s kind of tricky, because you can feel great and then get out there and do one hard move and get the pain back, so just trying to watch it."

While the Celtics should be cautious with the athletic big man, they could also use him back in the lineup. The C's rank 21st in the NBA in offensive rebound percentage in Williams' absence and have allowed 53.3 points per game in the paint in that span, 22nd in the NBA.

Boston has been in a mini funk since the All-Star break, and Williams could help the team snap out of that funk by bringing energy on both ends of the floor.