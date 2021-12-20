Celtics Signing C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exception

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.

Boston certainly falls in that category, as the team has seven players currently sidelined in health and safety protocols: Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Jauncho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

Miles is a 15-year NBA veteran who last played for the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, averaging 6.4 points on 32.2% shooting over 10 games played. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz and played his best basketball with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 12.0 points per game over three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

Miles had just signed with the G League Ignite on Friday before reportedly joining the Celtics on Monday.

The 34-year-old hasn't played in an NBA game since Nov. 2019 and likely won't make a big impact, but he's a warm body who will help the Celtics field a roster for Monday night's game against the rival Philadelphia 76ers.