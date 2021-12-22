Celtics Signing Free Agent Joe Johnson to 10-Day Contract: Report

Report: Celtics signing free agent Joe Johnson to 10-day contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics, and many other NBA teams, are facing a bit of a roster crunch as COVID-19 cases rise around the league.

We've seen a bunch of roster transactions made over the last week by teams to ensure they have enough players to keep playing games. Isaiah Thomas joining the Los Angeles Lakers last week was one example.

The Celtics, who have already ruled out seven players for Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, also have made a move to bring back a familiar face.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing with the C's. It's a 10-day contract, per Woj, who also added that Johnson is expected to made his debut when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

It's an interesting move for a lot of reasons.

For starters, Johnson began his NBA career with the Celtics back in 2001 when they drafted him 10th overall in the first round. Boston traded Johnson to the Phoenix Suns midway through his rookie campaign in 2001-02. The seven-time All-Star spent 17 seasons as a pro and played for seven teams, with his best years coming as a member of the Atlanta Hawks from 2005-06 through 2011-12.

One of his teammates in Atlanta was Celtics center Al Horford, who seems pretty excited about this addition to the roster:

Johnson last played for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18. He most recently played in the BIG3 and won league MVP in 2019 and 2021. Johnson was a pretty good shooter for most of his career and shot 37.1 percent on 3-pointers in his first 17 seasons.