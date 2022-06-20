Celtics Summer League Schedule Includes 3 Playoff Rematches

Celtics Summer League schedule includes three playoff rematches originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' storybook season came to an end last week, but it won't be long before we see the Green and White on the court again.

The 2022 NBA Summer League schedule was released Monday and the C's will be back in action on Saturday, July 9. Three of their four Summer League games will come against teams they faced in the 2022 playoffs.

The C's opener come against the Miami Heat, who they defeated in a thrilling Eastern Confrence Finals. Next will be a back-to-back vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, who they beat in the Eastern Conference semis, followed by the champion Golden State Warriors. Boston will wrap up its set schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Summer League tournament will take place after the opening four games, which are listed below:

Saturday, July 9 vs. Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 12 vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 14 vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET

Celtics fans can expect to see young draft-and-stash prospects Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin. Players like Sam Hauser and Aaron Nesmith could also look to further their development in the Summer League this offseason.