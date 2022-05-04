Celtics Talk: Expectations as Bucks Series Heads to Milwaukee

Celtics Talk: Expectations as series heads to Milwaukee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are back in business after dropping Game 1 of their series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

They responded with a 109-86 win in Game 2 despite Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart being out with a quad injury. Jaylen Brown stepped up with 30 points (25 in first half), Jayson Tatum tallied 29 of his own, and Grant Williams notched a career-high 21 points while locking down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The series now heads to Milwaukee tied 1-1. Can the C's carry the momentum from their Game 2 performance into a tough environment vs. the defending champions? Chris Forsberg and Jeff Goodman shared their thoughts on a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast.

"All you gotta do is split there. I think they can do it," Goodman said. "I think they feel really good coming out of this one. Obviously, coming out of Game 1 they said they were calm and there was no panic, and there probably wasn't. I mean, they've been 32-8 in their last 40 games. Why would there be panic?

"If they lost this game, there'd be major panic. So they showed a level of maturity that I think this team would not have had three months ago. We know they wouldn't have had it."

Goodman shared his prediction for the two games in Milwaukee and the rest of the series.

"I think they'll get a split," Goodman said. "I think now they'll probably win in seven. I had them winning in six before. I think the Celtics probably win in seven at this point. I think it's going to be a hell of a series. A lot of it's going to depend on not only if Marcus Smart returns, but how healthy he is."

Also discussed in the episode: Is Grant Williams Boston's playoff MVP? Jaylen Brown's bounce-back performance in Game 2. Level of concern for Marcus Smart's injury. And can the Celtics continue to shut down Giannis?

