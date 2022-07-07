Celtics Talk: Expectations for Sam Hauser in Summer League

Setting expectations for Sam Hauser in Celtics Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sam Hauser is the player to watch during Celtics Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old sharpshooter recently signed a three-year deal with Boston and is looking to prove he belongs with the NBA squad next season. He's coming off a solid 2021-22 season split between Boston and the G League Maine Celtics, shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 13 games with Maine and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc in 26 games with Boston.

With a chance to earn a bigger role on next year's Celtics team, Hauser will be the center of attention this summer. Chris Forsberg and Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis discussed expectations of the University of Virginia product on a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast.

Karalis explained what Hauser has to do to improve on the defensive end.

"He hasn't shown enough quite yet. But he's got this summer just to pick up some of the concepts," Karalis said. "Just to understand the 'Where I'm supposed to be, what I'm supposed to do' kind of stuff and be able to get to spots instinctively, reactively.

"That's the biggest thing when it comes to a guy like Hauser playing defense. It's about reacting well and not losing time defensively ... You've got to be able to anticipate movements and understand how you fit in the entire concept of the defense. I think he has the ability to make a lot of progress."

If Hauser can make strides defensively, it's hard to picture him not earning a role with Boston next season. His shot is just too good to ignore.

"I think he's eager to show that he belongs at this level," Forsberg said. "That shot clearly belongs at that level."

Celtics Summer League action begins Saturday against the Miami Heat at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Also discussed in the episode: Players to keep an eye on in Summer League. Can the Celtics find value in Juhann Begarin? And what's left on Boston's summer to-do list?

