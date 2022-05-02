Celtics Talk: What can C's learn from Game 1 loss to Bucks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are down 1-0 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks after dropping Sunday's Game 1.

The Bucks made their presence felt with their physicality, which resulted in Marcus Smart getting banged up and Boston's offense struggling mightily throughout. It was a reality check for a C's team that has been virtually unstoppable over the last couple of months.

So, how will the Celtics respond in Game 2? Chris Forsberg was joined by Trenni Kusnierek on a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss.

"The Bucks didn't reinvent the wheel here," Forsberg said. "They were just like, 'Here's what we do: we pack the paint, we challenge you to shoot 3s, and Giannis does crazy stuff.' And that was enough. Now, will it be enough for seven games? We'll see. I'm leaving open that the Celtics can kind of figure some stuff out. But I am worried that we saw some familiar bad habits."

Kusnierek likes the C's chances of punching back after taking the Bucks' best shot in Game 1.

"I can't imagine Jrue Holiday's going to be that good night in and night out," Kusnierek said. "Is Bobby Portis gonna be that effective night in and night out? Grayson Allen, maybe, because we saw him do that against the Bulls. He's found a consistency and a groove. But without Khris Middleton, did they throw the kitchen sink in Game 1 and maybe the Celtics can find a way to sort of counteract that.

"Giannis is probably going to get his points again, but Jayson Tatum is also not going to look -- I mean, he looked awful yesterday. If he is the player we all think he is, then he is also going to find a way to look better in this series and help this team."

Also discussed in the episode: Can the Celtics match the physicality of the Bucks? Why Game 2 is a must-win. Marcus Smart questionable with quad injury. And positive takeaways for the C's.

Check out the latest episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network or watch it on YouTube below.