Celtics Talk: What's Next for C's After Sweep of Nets?

The Boston Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after stunning the Brooklyn Nets with a first-round series sweep. They'll have a few days to reflect on their impressive performance before shifting their focus to their next opponent.

It'll be either the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls in Round 2. All signs point to it being the former as Milwaukee holds a 3-1 series lead over Chicago heading into Wednesday night's Game 5.

The defending champion Bucks, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, would present another difficult test for Jayson Tatum and Co. At this point though, it'd be foolish to count the surging C's out of any playoff matchup. Our Chris Forsberg and Amina Smith broke down the potential Celtics-Bucks series in a brand new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast.

"I'm interested to see how it plays out," Smith said. "Because I think that people are starting to realize that this Celtics team is much better than they thought it was. And so, I remember the Celtics playing the Bucks toward the end of the regular season, they almost won that game (without Jayson Tatum and Al Horford). It'll be a tough series between the Celtics and Bucks, but I don't know who I give the edge to yet. I want to see a little bit more of what this Bucks team looks like without Khris Middleton and kind of see how maybe that could be something the Celtics can capitalize on in the second round or how much of a factor it could be. ...

"I think we'll have to see how it plays out and how they finish up this series with the Bulls, but expect it to be a tough matchup. This is gonna be a huge hill for the Celtics to climb, but I think that this round playing against the Nets helped prepare them for what's coming next."

Forsberg has a much more optimistic outlook on the Celtics' playoff potential after watching how they handled Brooklyn.

"My mood has somewhat changed not only because of the Khris Middleton injury, but because of the way the Celtics played in this round," Forsberg said. "I'm just more confident in this team being able to go against an elite team like the Bucks and hang in there. They gotta still win early, and I think the first two games are going to be super important. I really feel like they need to win both, because going to MIlwaukee is going to be tough and Giannis is just so good he's going to steal a game along the way."

Also discussed in the episode: How the Celtics -- specifically Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams -- kept Kevin Durant in check, Forsberg talks about the C's coming up big in clutch situations in this series, how impressive has the Celtics' defense been? Eddie House's critique of Kyrie Irving on Pregame Live, and the Ime Udoka vs. Steve Nash coaching mismatch.

