Celtics Talk: What's the Most Infuriating Part of the Game 2 Loss to Warriors?

What's the most infuriating part of Celtics' Game 2 loss to Warriors?

The Boston Celtics had a chance to jump out to a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Instead, they'll head back to Boston with all the momentum on the Warriors' side.

A disastrous third quarter cost the C's in Game 2. They were outscored 35-14 and this time, they were unable to put together a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback. The result was a 107-88 defeat in which they waved the white flag and played their reserves for most of the final frame.

As great as Golden State played, the Celtics made their fair share of unforced errors in the blowout loss. On a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast, our Chris Forsberg and Abby Chin shared what bothered them most from Boston's Game 2 effort.

"The way the Celtics came out in that third quarter. Again. After talking for two days about improving upon that, and then just coming out completely flat," Chin said.

The third quarter has been a problem for the C's on several occasions during this postseason run. Forsberg is befuddled by the troubling trend as well as the predictability of the team's ongoing issues.

"You would think at some point this season they would recognize, 'We've got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We took care of business in Game 1, found a way to rally back, let's get out there and assert our will and really put a stranglehold on this series.' And yet, we knew what was going to happen," he said. "This is what they've done this season."

Chin added another major takeaway from Game 2 that the C's will hope to leave behind in San Francisco.

"The turnovers," she said. "I mean, it is frustrating that if it's not the one thing, it is another. Last game it was offensive rebounds. Just the same issues that keep on recurring. It's really glaring, it also seems really fixable."

The C's will hope to fix those issues when they return to TD Garden for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Also discussed in the episode: Why is the third quarter an issue? Concern over Jayson Tatum's plus-minus numbers. Did Draymond Green's antics get to the Celtics? And a 1-on-1 with NBC commissioner Adam Silver.

