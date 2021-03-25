Report: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls, send Jeff Teague to Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Celtics have made a second move on NBA trade deadline day.

The C's reportedly are trading center Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls for big man Mo Wagner and a draft pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson first reported that the Celtics and Bulls were working on a deal.

Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports provided further details involving C's forward Javonte Green:

Javonte Green will be traded as part of the Daniel Theis deal. Likely to be a three-team deal with Chicago and Washington. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

The Celtics also will send veteran point guard Jeff Teague to the Orlando Magic to complete the Evan Fournier trade from earlier in the day, per Joshua Robbins of The Athletic.

The Magic will receive Jeff Teague and two second-round picks from the Celtics to complete the Evan Fournier trade, league sources tell @JaredWeissNBA and me. Teague has been told he doesn’t have to report to the Magic and will be waived by the Magic, per a league source. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 25, 2021

These moves would get the Celtics under the luxury tax line and open up roster spots for potential buyout market additions.

Theis signed with the C's before the 2017-18 season and exceeded expectations during his tenure with Boston. He started 106 of the 236 regular season games he played for the Celtics. Theis is able to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Wagner was a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and traded to the Washington Wizards in 2019. He was acquired by the Bulls from the Wizards earlier Friday in a deal that sent Troy Brown to Chicago, as well as Chandler Hutchinson and Daniel Gafford going to Washington.

Wagner is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.